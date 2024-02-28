Ex-Lithuanian FM sees nothing wrong with potential future NATO troop deployment in Ukraine

Former Lithuanian foreign minister Linas Linkevičius fails to understand why Macron's statement caused such a sensitive reaction in Europe

Linas Linkevičius (Photo: Valentyna Polishchuk/LIGA.net)

French President Emmanuel Macron was talking about the possible deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine in the future, and not for today's war against Russia, Lithuania's ambassador to Sweden and the country's former foreign minister, Linas Linkevičius, said on X (Twitter).

He is confused about why Macron's statement caused such a sensitive reaction in Europe.

"Macron claimed that NATO troops may go to Ukraine in the FUTURE. He insisted that autocracy can’t be allowed to defeat democracy with military force and all options must be on the table. What's wrong with that?" said the diplomat.

Earlier, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said that Western allies should consider Macron's idea.

On February 26, Macron said that "nothing should be ruled out" in the context of sending NATO troops to Ukraine. However, the country's diplomats stated that the idea of the French leader was to "ignite a discussion" on this issue, but there are no specific plans in this direction.

On February 27, Prime Ministers of the Czech Republic and Poland, Petr Fiala and Donald Tusk, said that the states are not considering the possibility of sending troops into Ukraine.

On the same day, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesman said that their countries would not send troops to Ukraine.

Subsequently, Spain and Italy rejected France's proposal to send ground troops to Ukraine.

The White House also declared that they will not send their troops to Ukraine.