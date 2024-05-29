Macron calls Gen. Syrskyi's statement about instructors in Ukraine 'unfortunate and inconsistent'

On Monday, the Ukrainian army chief announced that he had already signed the documents that would allow the first instructors from France to work in Ukraine

Emmanuel Macron (Photo: EPA / Ali Haider)

French President Emmanuel Macron called "unfortunate and inconsistent" the statement of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi that he had already signed documents allowing French instructors to work in Ukrainian training centers, reports DW.

According to Macron, "since Ukraine has already corrected what Syrskyi said, there is no need to further comment on this statement." Journalists do not quote the French leader directly, but note that he called the statement of the Ukrainian army chief "unfortunate and inconsistent".

On Monday, Syrskyi claimed that he had already signed documents that would allow the first instructors from France to "soon visit our training centers and familiarize themselves with their infrastructure and personnel." Subsequently, the French Ministry of Defense reported that sending instructors for the training of the Armed Forces in Ukraine is one of the tracks on which work is being conducted with Ukrainians.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry published an explanation the same evening: discussions with France and other countries about sending instructors are still ongoing.

On February 26, 2024, following the meeting of European leaders in Paris, Macron said that he does not rule out the possibility of using foreign troops in Ukraine. Later, he explained that his words should give Europe a new impetus to accelerate aid to Ukraine.

On May 2, Macron reiterated the thesis that he does not oppose the introduction of his troops into Ukraine. He specified that he would take such a step if Russia broke through the defenses and Kyiv asked for help.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy looks "very positively" at Macron's initiative to send troops to Ukraine for training, demining and repairing equipment.