France to send instructors to Ukraine – Syrskyi

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the first French instructors will soon visit Ukrainian military training centers

Oleksandr Syrskyi and Rustem Umerov (Photo - Telegram of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

France will send instructors to Ukraine to train personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced after a video meeting with the Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov and the Minister of the Armed Forces of France Sébastien Lecornu.

"I warmly welcome France's initiative to send instructors to Ukraine to train our military personnel. I have already signed the documents that will allow the first French instructors to soon visit our training centers and familiarize themselves with the infrastructure and personnel," Syrskyi stated.

He expressed hope that France's determination would encourage other partners to join this "ambitious project."

Umerov reported that Lecornu was informed about the battles on the front lines, particularly in the Kharkiv Oblast, and the importance of strengthening Ukrainian combat units to repel current attacks and deter potential offensives.

They also discussed the Ukrainian armed forces' needs for armored vehicles, artillery, air defense and ammunition.

Umerov stressed the importance of rapid delivery of weapons and training of Ukrainian military personnel by French instructors.

