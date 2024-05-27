NATO may secure airspace over western Ukraine during military exercises – Bild

NATO member countries may strengthen Ukraine's air defense from their territories, German publication reports

NATO allies could secure the airspace over western Ukraine, where the Ukrainian armed forces will be conducting exercises, and Poland is considering forming a coalition to implement this idea, according to the Bild newspaper, which cited two unnamed sources.

According to the journalists, some alliance countries are ready to extend their support to Kyiv by training Ukrainian military personnel directly within Ukraine.

The publication noted that partners are discussing the idea of strengthening Ukraine's air defenses from the territories of NATO member states.

According to sources, Poland is considering forming a coalition to strengthen air defenses in western Ukraine, although no concrete decisions have been made yet.

The UK, Canada, Estonia, Lithuania, and France are prepared to transport military instructors to Ukraine in the future, Bild reports.

The logistical implementation of this plan is currently being developed in several Western countries, the journalists reported.

However, the idea is still opposed by the US and Germany, according to the media.

