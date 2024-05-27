NATO to agree on clear structure of aid provision to Ukraine at Washington summit – Stoltenberg

The Russian attack on the Epicentr mall in Kharkiv is an example of the fact that Russia will cynically continue to kill Ukrainians if it is not stopped, said Stoltenberg

At the NATO summit in Washington, which will be held on July 9-11, a permanent structure will be created to organize the supply of weapons to Ukraine and their financing, Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of the Alliance, announced during a NATO Parliamentary Assembly Session in Sofia, Bulgaria.

"I proposed that at the summit in Washington, we agree on the great role of NATO in coordinating and ensuring the security of Ukraine. I hope that we will be able to agree on a permanent structure for organizing a stable supply of weapons to Ukraine," he said.

According to the Secretary General of NATO, the attack by the Russian forces on the Epicentr hypermarket in Kharkiv is an example of the fact that Russia will cynically continue to kill Ukrainian civilians if it is not stopped.

"We saw a terrible attack on a hypermarket in Kharkiv this weekend, many civilians were killed, many were injured. This is another example of how brutal this war is. It must end and Russia must stop attacking a sovereign country," Stoltenberg concluded.

On April 29, 2024, Stoltenberg visited Kyiv, where he stated that Ukraine's rightful place in the Alliance is, therefore, all relevant measures are currently underway to accelerate the country's accession to the bloc.

On May 9, he said that Kyiv has not asked Western allies to send troops to Ukraine, but Ukraine needs more military aid from allies.