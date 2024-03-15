Macron slams Putin's nuclear threats, calls rhetoric "inappropriate" given both possess atomic arms

The French leader emphasized that nuclear states should "first of all feel protected" because they have such weapons

Emmanuel Macron (Photo: EPA)

It is "inappropriate to threaten" the French when they have nuclear weapons, President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with TV channels TF1 and France 2, Le Figaro reports.

"It is inappropriate to threaten when we have nuclear weapons," Macron said, commenting on the latest statements of Vladimir Putin.

The French leader noted that he had not spoken with the head of the Kremlin for several months, and such a dialogue took place "when it was necessary."

"Putin is in the grip of repression and authoritarianism in his country, which in recent years has decided to become a destabilizing state," the French politician stated.

Macron also stressed that nuclear states should "first of all feel protected" because they have such weapons.

"When it comes to nuclear weapons, many words are not needed. This imposes on us the responsibility to prevent escalation," he concluded.

On February 29, the Russian dictator addressed a message to the Federal Assembly, where he spoke about the "full readiness" of nuclear forces and the "consequences of the involvement of NATO troops in Ukraine."

Earlier, Putin threatened the world with nuclear war if NATO countries send their troops to Ukraine.

Putin has repeatedly threatened US President Joe Biden with escalation and nuclear weapons — this is the main reason why Washington is hesitant to help Ukraine, said former US ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst in an interview with LIGA.net.