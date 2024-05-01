Major fire rages at key Rosneft refinery in Russia's Ryazan, drone strike to blame – source

Most of the products of the Ryazan Refinery are exported

As a result of a drone operation of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense on the night of May 1, the Ryazan Oil Refinery in Russia was hit, and a large-scale fire broke out there, a source in the Ukrainian special services told LIGA.net.

According to the eyewitnesses, the first four explosions were heard on the territory of the plant around 02:00 a.m., after which a large-scale fire started on the property of the refinery.

At the same time, the local Ministry of Emergency Situations department announced a drone threat. The UAV attack on Ryazan Oblast was also confirmed by the local governor Pavel Malkov.

REFERENCE The Ryazan Oil Refinery is located in the city of Ryazan and is part of Rosneft.



The stated maximum possible volume of refinery processing: 17-18 million tons of oil per year. Most of the products are exported.

On March 13, 2024, this plant was already attacked by Ukrainian drones.

Overnight on March 22-23, a fire broke out and explosions rang out at the Novokuibyshevsk Oil Refinery in Samara Oblast. According to Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, "an incident occurred" there.

On the morning of April 2, drones attacked an enterprise in Yelabuga. LIGA.net's source in the law enforcement agency said that the DIU was behind these strikes.

Overnight on April 19-20, the SBU security service, the Defense Intelligence and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a large-scale drone attack on eight Russian regions, targeting the energy infrastructure. In particular, oil refineries in Smolensk Oblast were hit by drones.

Overnight on April 26-27, the SBU launched a massive drone attack on a military airfield and two oil refineries in Krasnodar Krai.