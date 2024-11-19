Massive blast reported near Russian military depot in Bryansk Oblast amid drone attack – video

Local authorities claim that the attack was allegedly repelled, but videos of a powerful explosion are circulating online

A missile arsenal is burning in Bryansk Oblast (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

A powerful explosion occurred near a large weapons depot in Karaсhev, Bryansk Oblast, overnight on Monday, with videos and photos circulating on local Telegram channels. Local authorities traditionally attributed the blast to an alleged drone attack interception.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

According to Andriy Kovalenko, the head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, the strike targeted the 67th Arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Russia in Bryansk Oblast.

"There were artillery ammunition, including North Korean systems, KAB guided aerial bombs, guided missiles, and ammunition for MLRS," Kovalenko added.

The governor of Bryansk Oblast, Aleksandr Bogomaz, claimed that 12 fixed-wing drones were intercepted by Russian air defenses and that there was no destruction.

Previously, this arsenal had already been targeted by drones.

On November 9, drones of the SBU and Special Operations Forces hit the Aleksinsky Chemical Plant in Tula Oblast of Russia, which produces gunpowder and ammunition for Russian troops.

On November 10, Russian authorities reported an attack and the alleged interception of drones in the Moscow suburbs, with airports implementing the "carpet" plan.

On November 15, authorities in Krasnodar Krai complained about a massive drone attack. According to Kovalenko, the Krymsk military airfield was targeted.

On November 18, explosions were heard near Moscow, with authorities attributing them to a drone attack.