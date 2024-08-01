Massive fire at oil refinery in Russian Omsk – video

The company's press service reported that the fire was allegedly extinguished

Omsk Refinery (Photo: resource of the occupiers)

On August 1, a fire broke out at the local oil refinery in the Russian city of Omsk, as reported by Russian propaganda resources and evidenced by videos appearing on local social media channels.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

The propaganda Telegram channel 112 wrote that the AVT-10 unit, designed for primary oil refining and production of gasoline, kerosene, diesel fuel, and fuel oil, caught fire. The fire area is allegedly 300 square meters.

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations confirmed the information about the fire. They added that a fire monitor installation is allegedly burning.

Later, the press service of the Omsk Oil Refinery reported that the fire had allegedly been extinguished, and there were no injuries. They noted that the enterprise "is operating in normal mode."

Read also: Russian plant that produces self-propelled guns Msta-S and Tulpan catches fire – video, photo