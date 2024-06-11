Mayor who surrendered Kupiansk to Russians dies after assassination attempt

On June 8, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) reported an attempt on Matsehora's life in Russia

Hennadii Matsehora (Photo: Facebook)

The former mayor of Kupiansk, Hennadii Matsehora, who fled to Russia during the full-scale Russian invasion, has died after an assassination attempt in early June, a source in the defense and intelligence sector confirmed to LIGA.net.

"According to available data, the information is confirmed," the source stated.

Previously, Ukraine’s HUR reported that on June 7, an assassination attempt was made on Matsehora in the Belgorod Oblast, leaving him in critical condition for several days.

"Moscow handlers assigned increased security to Matsehora but failed to protect the collaborator mayor. Moscow doctors have been attempting to save Matsehora's life for two consecutive days," the intelligence report stated.

