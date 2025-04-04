Meetings on deployment of foreign military contingent in Ukraine begin

European soldiers (Photo: depositphotos.com)

Meetings on deploying a foreign military contingent in Ukraine kicked off in Kyiv on Friday, with representatives from Ukraine, France, and Britain, public broadcaster Suspilne reported, citing a diplomatic source.

The discussions, held at the level of military chiefs of staff, are led by French General Thierry Burkhard and British Admiral Tony Radakin.

Throughout the day, the delegations will engage in multiple meetings with Ukrainian military officials, with a separate session planned between Burkhard, Radakin, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The initiative ties into a broader European effort to establish a 30,000-strong peacekeeping mission to secure Ukraine if a ceasefire is achieved.

This plan, developed without requiring U.S. troop involvement, would rely on American air and intelligence support.

German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has signaled readiness to arm the peacekeepers.

The push follows a March 27 summit in Paris of the "coalition of the willing," after which Zelenskyy invited allies to Ukraine to refine the operational framework.