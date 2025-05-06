Merz Falls Short of Votes in Bundestag to Become Germany's New Chancellor

He received 310 votes in the secret ballot in the Bundestag, but 316 were needed for victory

Friedrich Merz was not elected as Germany's new chancellor, falling short of the required votes in the first round of voting, according to Tagesschau.

He received 310 votes in the secret ballot in the Bundestag, but 316 were needed for victory. The session was interrupted for politicians to discuss their next steps.

The coalition factions of the CDU and Christian Social Union (CSU), along with the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), together hold 328 seats in the German parliament.

"Member of Parliament Friedrich Merz did not secure the required majority of at least 316 votes. According to Article 63, Paragraph 2 of the Basic Law, he was not elected Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany," said Bundestag President Julia Klöckner.

Journalists note that this is the first time such a situation has occurred in the history of the Federal Republic of Germany. Never before has a chancellor candidate failed to secure the necessary votes in the Bundestag after successful coalition negotiations.