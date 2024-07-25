Mi-28 attack helicopter crashes in Russia's Kaluga Oblast, crew killed

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation cited a technical malfunction as the cause of the helicopter's crash

Russian Mi-28 (Illustrative photo: Russian media)

A Mi-28 military helicopter crashed in Russia's Kaluga Oblast on Thursday, reported regional governor Vladislav Shapsha and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

Shapsha said that the helicopter crashed in the Zhyzdrinsky district. Rescuers and a task force are currently working at the scene. He did not disclose other details.

At the same time, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the helicopter crashed in a deserted area during a planned flight. The crew died.

The preliminary cause of the helicopter crash is a technical malfunction. The commission of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation is working at the site of the accident, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

REFERENCE The Mi-28 is a Soviet and Russian attack helicopter, designed to search and destroy under active fire resistance of tanks and other armored vehicles, as well as low-speed air targets and enemy manpower.

On June 21, a private helicopter with four people on board crashed in Amur Oblast of the Russian Federation. All of them died.

On July 12, a Sukhoi Superjet passenger plane crashed during a test flight in the suburbs of Moscow, killing three crew members.