Minerals pact with US under legal review, Zelenskyy says

A new U.S.-Ukraine minerals agreement awaits legal vetting to ensure it aligns with Ukraine’s EU aspirations, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a briefing on Tuesday, speaking alongside German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Kyiv.

Ukraine is currently selecting law firms to analyze the document.

"There are legal firms involved, a casting of companies is underway, and a decision on which one will work on it will come in the next few days," Zelenskyy said.

He stressed that the agreement’s terms must not conflict with Ukraine’s future EU membership.

When asked if it includes a clause on NATO accession, he replied, "That issue isn’t and wasn’t in the document."

On February 12, the U.S. sent Ukraine a draft, which went unsigned. Three days later, Zelenskyy cited missing security guarantees as the holdup.

On March 4, he signaled readiness to sign, and on March 11, Ukraine was prepared during talks in Saudi Arabia, but the U.S. requested more consultations in Washington.

On March 21, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry explained the delay in Jeddah.

On March 31, President Donald Trump warned Zelenskyy of "big problems" if he rejected the deal.

Germany's Foreign Minsiter Annalena Baerbock, on April 1, insisted any pact must comply with European laws.