Ukraine's sports minister, Olympic champion steps down from government position

Minister of Youth and Sports Vadym Gutzeit has submitted a resignation letter, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk reported on Facebook .

"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine received the resignation of the Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine V. M. Gutzeit. The letter will be considered in the near future," he wrote.

Vadym Gutzeit is a Ukrainian fencer, saber fencer and Olympic champion. Currently, he also holds the position of president of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine. In 2020, a number of Ukrainian mass media reported that Gutzeit appeared in the materials of the case about the alleged embezzlement of state funds for the purchase of boats for Kyiv athletes.

Yesterday, two sources of LIGA.net in the leadership of the Servant of the People faction reported that this week only Gutzeit's dismissal will be considered, the issue of appointing a successor is not on the agenda.

On July 27, the Ministry of Youth and Sports allowed Ukrainian athletes to compete together with Russians and Belarusians, if they will participate in competitions in a neutral status.

