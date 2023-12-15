Michel announces EU summit to discuss 50 billion euros for Ukraine: We will fulfil promise

Charles Michel (Photo: European Union)

European Council President Charles Michel said that EU leaders would hold a summit in early 2024 to discuss providing Ukraine with 50 billion euros, Sky News quoted him as saying.

Michel said at the end of the two-day meeting of EU leaders that a new summit to discuss financial support for Ukraine is scheduled for early next year and the EU will be able to fulfill its promise of financial support for Ukraine.

"I am confident and optimistic that we will be in a position to fulfil our promise to support Ukraine with financial means," said Michel adding that EU member states have already agreed on this.

On December 15, Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán vetoed the allocation of 50 billion euros to support Ukraine from the European Union.

Orban also said that the government in Budapest will not support the new EU aid package for Ukraine until the bloc pays all the funds frozen by the European Commission.

On December 15, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the decision to create the Ukraine Facility in the amount of 50 billion euros for 2024-2027 and the opening of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

French President Macron also said that the Prime Minister of Hungary can be persuaded to support Ukraine's financing in the amount of 50 billion euros.

