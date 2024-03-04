Mobilization. Civilians need to realize they no longer have time to stay at home — Ukraine's DM

Bezhevets said that if there is no one to stop the Russians, they could "come much closer"

Oleksiy Bezhevets (Photo: ArmiyaInform)

Ukrainian men of military age need to acknowledge that they no longer have time to stay at home, as was stated by Oleksiy Bezhevets, an advisor to the Ministry of Defense on recruitment issues, in a comment to The Washington Post.

It is entirely possible that the Russians "will come much closer very soon if there is no one to stop them," according to him

"If, in addition to the lack of ammunition, weapons, shells, etc., we have a shortage of personnel, it is a tragedy," said Bezhevets.

