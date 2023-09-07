Defense Minister Umerov promises electronic military ID, unified register of conscripts

The new Minister of Defense, Rustem Umerov, has promised to introduce an electronic military ID card and a unified register of conscripts during his speech before the Ukrainian parliament.

According to him, military medical commissions in today's sense should remain a thing of the past, and therefore it is necessary to launch a single register of conscripts that will eliminate any corruption risks.

He noted that digitalization of all processes is needed.

Umerov stated that all information about the war should be in electronic form: electronic military ID card, digitization of military police and hospitals, electronic journal, and reports for the military.

"The issue of cyber security is a separate work priority. The military should not waste their time filling piles of unnecessary papers. For example, I heard from the military that each company fills out an average of 11 logs and other documentation every day. This is unacceptable for a country at war," the newly appointed defense chief said.

At the meeting on Tuesday, the Rada dismissed Umerov from the post of chairman of the State Property Fund.

On the same day, the Ukrainian legislature voted to dismiss Oleksii Reznikov from the position of Minister of Defense. He reported to the parliament about his work in office.

On Wednesday, the Rada appointed Umerov as the new Minister of Defense. This decision was supported by 338 MPs.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.