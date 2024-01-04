Ukrainian parliament starting work on new mobilization bill, which is subject to revision

After discussion, the draft law on mobilization can be sent for revision, MP Roman Kostenko has said

Roman Kostenko (Photo: Roman Kostenko/Facebook)

The Verkhovna Rada's Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence has begun work on the new mobilization bill, the secretary of the committee and MP Roman Kostenko confirmed in a comment to LIGA.net.

Earlier, in a conversation with Ukrinform, Kostenko said that the committee will start working on the document.

He noted that the lawmakers plan to listen to all stakeholders of this draft law.

The MP expressed the opinion that after the discussion and adoption of procedural decisions, the bill will be sent to the Cabinet of Ministers for finalization.

On December 28, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Stefanchuk said that the new draft law on mobilization provides for tough measures, but the war "cannot be won with Patron the dog."

On December 5, the Cabinet of Ministers registered a bill in the Rada, which provides for changes to the processes of mobilization, military registration and service.

The draft law clarifies the grounds for voluntary resignation, clarifies and expands the list of persons who have the right to deferment, proposes to introduce a number of punishments for draft dodgers, and expands the powers of local authorities to carry out mobilization.

On December 26, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi held a briefing at which he answered the main questions about the planned changes.