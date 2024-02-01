Ukrainian MP expects lengthy debate on mobilization bill, predicting numerous amendments

In addition to proposals from the relevant committee, a large number of amendments by parliamentarians are expected, MP Chernev said

Yehor Chernev (Photo: Yehor Chernev/Facebook)

The bill on mobilization will not be passed quickly, Servant of the People MP and deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Yehor Chernev told LIGA.net.

The document will be brought to the session hall after consideration by the relevant committee.

There are two options here: either the draft law will be revised in the committee before the first reading, or it will be recommended for adoption in the first reading in order to start the process and remove all "controversial norms" before the second reading.

"But the process of adopting the bill as a whole will probably not be quick. After all, in addition to the committee's proposals, we also expect a significant number of amendments from colleagues from the parliament," said Chernev.

On Tuesday evening, the government registered a new mobilization bill in the parliament.

The document will be presented in the Verkhovna Rada by Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called "absolutely wrong" the cases when representatives of territorial recruitment centers (military commissariats) take men on the streets by force.