Army chief dials back mass recruitment call, claiming troop targets will be met for Ukraine defense
The command "significantly" reduced the request for the number of mobilized citizens from the previous figure of 500,000 people, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said in an interview with Ukrinform.
This decision was made after reviewing internal resources and clarifying the combat composition of the army.
"We expect that we will have enough people capable of defending the homeland. We are talking not only about the mobilized, but also about volunteers," said Syrskyi.
Soldiers are exhausted psychologically and physically at the front, and therefore people need rest.
"For example, those people who came to the military commissariats in February 2022 need rest and treatment. Let me remind you that the 110th combat brigade has been involved near Avdiivka since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. They need to recover and rest, and this is an objective necessity, there are many such units," said the general.
Syrskyi stressed that the number of units that do not participate in hostilities is currently being reviewed, based on an audit of their activities, which made it possible to send thousands of people to combat units.
At the same time, the top general urged Ukrainians to refrain from extremes, because every army has service members who provide combat units, which is an important part of the job – the war of attrition is based on logistics, supply, repair, medicine and other factors.
Syrskyi also reiterated that the mobilized do not immediately go to the front.
On March 26, 2024, the Rada Committee on National Security and Defense rejected proposals according to which young people over the age of 18 could not choose when to undergo basic military training during martial law and, accordingly, could be mobilized. People will independently choose when this training will take place.
On March 27, the committee rejected amendments on the reservation of conscripts who receive a certain salary and pay taxes.
On March 28, the Committee almost completed consideration of amendments to the law on mobilization.