Army chief dials back mass recruitment call, claiming troop targets will be met for Ukraine defense

The request was reduced after reviewing internal resources and clarifying the combat composition, General Oleksandr Syrskyi said

Oleksandr Syrskyi (Photo: AFU)

The command "significantly" reduced the request for the number of mobilized citizens from the previous figure of 500,000 people, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said in an interview with Ukrinform.

This decision was made after reviewing internal resources and clarifying the combat composition of the army.

"We expect that we will have enough people capable of defending the homeland. We are talking not only about the mobilized, but also about volunteers," said Syrskyi.

Soldiers are exhausted psychologically and physically at the front, and therefore people need rest.