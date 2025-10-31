Moldova appoints pro-European Munteanu as prime minister

On October 31, Moldova's parliament voted to appoint pro-European economist Alexandru Munteanu as the country's new prime minister. This was reported by on the parliament's website.

The parliamentary session lasted eight hours, after which members of the parliamentary majority of the Action and Solidarity party voted for the new prime minister and his team. However, the parliamentary opposition did not support the new government .

Munteanu urged MPs to support the government's program focused on economic growth, efficiency and European integration.

"The pro-European and democratic strategic course is not subject to discussion. The majority of citizens of the Republic of Moldova voted for it," he said .

The new government retained a number of former ministers who also served in the Cabinet. The new Cabinet will be sworn in on November 1 at around 10:00 a.m. at the Presidential Residence, and the first meeting is scheduled for November 5 .