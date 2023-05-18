Moldova wants to join EU as soon as possible to protect itself from Russia – Sandu

Moldova insists on joining the European Union as soon as possible, as this will protect the country from increasing threats from Russia, the country's president, Maia Sandu, has said.

Subscribe to LIGA.net in English on Twitter

The France-Presse agency published several announcements of an interview with Sandu, in which the president of Moldova stated that although the situation in Moldova is "incomparable to what is happening in Ukraine" in terms of complexity, due to the already obvious risks, "Moldova's democracy can only be saved as part of the European Union ", as "Russia will remain a serious source of instability for many years to come."

Sandu also said that she hopes for a decision on the start of negotiations on Moldova's accession to the EU "in the coming months."

It is noted that this statement was made against the background of the fact that in June Moldova will host the second summit of the European Political Community with the participation of 47 heads of European states, governments, and EU institutions.

During the interview, Sandu stressed that this summit is "important to show that we are not alone and that we have many friends."

Ukraine and Moldova acquired the status of candidates for the European Union on June 23, 2022.

On May 18, 2023, the Prime Minister of Moldova, Dorin Recean, announced that Moldova had gotten rid of its dependence on Russian gas after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.