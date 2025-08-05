More than 20 children were poisoned in a private camp in Lviv region. Police opened a case

A total of 24 children from different regions of Ukraine aged seven to 17 were hospitalized

on August 4, 24 children who were vacationing in a private children's camp in the Stryi district of Lviv region were hospitalized with poisoning. This was reported by and the Main Department of the National Police in Lviv Oblast.

At about 22:20, law enforcement officers received a report from parents about a possible mass poisoning of children in a vacation camp.

24 minors from different regions of Ukraine aged seven to 17 were taken to hospitals.

The preliminary diagnosis of all the hospitalized is acute intestinal infection. Their condition is currently assessed as moderate.

Natalia Ivanchenko-Timko, Director General of the Lviv Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, told that the incident occurred in the Friendly Camp camp, located in the village of Slavsko, Stryi district.

"The rapid response team is currently working. It is not yet known what the victims ate and what caused it," said Natalia Ivanchenko-Timko.

Investigators open criminal proceedings for violation of sanitary rules and regulations on prevention of infectious diseases and mass poisoning.