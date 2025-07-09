Musk has a chance to enter Congress, and his party can take up to two seats – analyst Dickinson

Nothing will change for America, because such legislators will not stay for long, the expert thinks

Billionaire and former special official of the US Presidential Administration Elon Musk may be elected to Congress, and his "American Party" has a chance to win one or two seats in the US parliament. This was for the text LIGA.net told by Atlantic Council analyst Peter Dickinson.

According to him, a billionaire can get into Congress because he has a strong brand, or he can run a charismatic candidate.

However, Dickinson added, it is unlikely that Musk will support large American businesses: "If you're a billionaire, you don't want to get into trouble with the elites. You don't want to risk changing the system because you've been successful in it."

The analyst suggested that the entrepreneur will receive implicit support from other tech billionaires or some right-wing media outlets like blogger Tucker Carlson, as well as other marginalized states like Russia. But Dickinson thinks it's doubtful that Musk will get support from the American elite.

The expert noted that there are also chances that the billionaire's party will get one or two seats in Congress – if his team makes great efforts.

But, the analyst emphasized, the US system is globally built for two parties. Throughout the history of the United States, 98% of seats in all elections have been won by Republicans and Democrats.

Nothing will change for America if two or three people from the "other" party are elected to Congress for one term – they will not stay for long, Dickinson explained.

"If you want to influence US policy, you need to fight for the presidency," the expert summarized.