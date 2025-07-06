Elon Musk announced the creation of a new party in the US – what are the plans

The billionaire announced the American Party after a vote on his social media platform

Elon Musk (Photo: ALI HAIDER / EPA)

American billionaire and former special official Elon Musk announced the creation of a new party in the United States. He wrote about this on his social network X.

The day before, on July 4th, Musk posted a poll asking: "Independence Day is the perfect time to ask if you want independence from the two-party (some would say uniparty) system! Should we create the America Party?".

Read also

The poll closed with 65.4% in favor of creating a new political force and 34.6% against. Nearly 1.25 million social media users participated in the poll, and the post itself garnered over 48 million views.

"By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it! When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy. Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom," Musk said on July 5, commenting on the poll results.

The day before, he outlined plans for the political force: to focus on winning 2-3 seats in the Senate and to win 8-10 electoral districts to the House of Representatives.

The billionaire believes that, given the narrow margin between Republicans and Democrats in Congress, that number of elected officials would be enough to have a "deciding vote" when passing controversial laws.

The next election, during which some senators and congressmen will be chosen, will take place in November 2026.