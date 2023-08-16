Investigation into case of ex-head of Supreme Court Knyazev to be completed in September

The head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, Oleksandr Klymenko, assured at a briefing that the law enforcement officers should complete the investigation into the bribery case against the former head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Knyazev, in September 2023.

Subscribe to LIGA.net in English on Twitter

According to him, the criminal proceedings are at the final stage.

"I think that at the beginning of September, we will complete the investigation in this particular episode, where the charges have been served to the former chairman and his accomplice," Klymenko said.

At the same time, he emphasized that the pre-trial investigation regarding other facts of corruption and other persons involved in this case will continue.

Klymenko also added that Knyazev's phone, seized as part of the bribery case, could be evidence in other episodes of the Supreme Court case.

On May 15, 2023, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Investigation announced the uncovering of large-scale corruption in the Supreme Court of Ukraine.

On May 16, the ex-head of the Supreme Court was charged with receiving an illegal benefit in the amount of $2.7 million. He faces imprisonment from 8 to 12 years with confiscation of property.

On May 31, Knyazev said that his friends gave him the money found during searches of his office and home for safekeeping.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.