President Volodymyr Zelenskyy admitted that the Defense Forces did not achieve the desired results in the counteroffensive

Ukraine's Defense Forces did not achieve the desired results in the offensive, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with the Associated Press.

According to him, Ukraine wanted to get faster results in the offensive.

"From that perspective, unfortunately, we did not achieve the desired results. And this is a fact. Ukraine did not get all the weapons it needed from allies, and limits in the size of our military force precluded a quick advance," Zelenskyy stated.

He noted that Ukraine lacks the strength for faster results, but this does not mean that the country should give up.

"We are confident in our actions. We fight for what is ours. There were some positive takeaways from the last few months. Ukraine managed to make incremental territorial gains against a better-armed and fortified enemy," the head of state concluded.

The President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, said that the Western partners did not fulfill their promise to provide weapons for Ukraine's offensive.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced a "significant expansion" of support for Ukraine, despite the Kremlin's hopes to the contrary.

On November 8, the US State Department stressed that Washington is not pushing Kyiv to any negotiations with Russia.