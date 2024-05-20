UK Defense Secretary: Six years of support for Ukraine will weaken Russian army

UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps believes Putin will not be able to fully mobilize Russia's economy for the war against Ukraine

Grant Shapps (Photo: EPA)

If Western partners back the UK's pledge to support Ukraine for the next six years, the allies will be able to weaken the Russian army and exploit this to their advantage, UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps wrote on X.

Commenting on British defense intelligence regarding the situation in Russia, Shapps noted that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin cannot fully mobilize the country's economy for the war against Ukraine.

He stated that this is "simply not sustainable," and Putin "knows it."

If all allies fulfill the UK's commitment to support Ukraine for the next six years, partners will be able to exploit this weakness and make it impossible for the Russian economy to sustain the war against Ukraine, Shapps added.

