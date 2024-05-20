Estonian PM Kallas calls NATO's fears about sending troops to Ukraine unfounded

Kaja Kallas said that the fears of the Western allies about sending troops to Ukraine are "not well-founded"

Kaja Kallas (Photo: EPA)

Sending troops from allied countries to Ukraine, which will involve training Ukrainian fighters, will not involve NATO in a war against Russia, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas stated in an interview with the Financial Times.

According to her, "there are countries who are training soldiers on the ground already," doing so at their own risk.

The Estonian premier is convinced that if the Russian military suddenly starts attacking NATO soldiers in Ukraine, this will not lead to the automatic triggering of Article 5 mutual defense clause.

"I can’t possibly imagine that if somebody is hurt there, then those who have sent their people will say ‘it’s article five. Let’s . . . bomb Russia.’ It is not how it works. It’s not automatic. So these fears are not well-founded," Kallas said.

On May 9, 2024, while on a visit to Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that Kyiv has not asked for the introduction of Western troops to participate in the war against Russia. At the same time, he emphasized that Ukraine needs more weapons.