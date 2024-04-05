Ukrainians UAVs destroy 6 Russian warplanes, damage 8 others at Morozovsk airbase in southern Russia

According to the source of LIGA.net, this is a special operation of the SBU and the Ukrainian Defense Forces

Morozovsk (Photo: resource of the occupiers)

As a result of an overnight drone attack, at least six Russian aircraft were destroyed at the Russian airfield of Morozovsk in Rostov Oblast, LIGA.net's source in the law enforcement agencies said. This is the result of the work of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Defense Forces.

According to the interlocutor, in addition to the six destroyed, eight more aircraft were significantly damaged. In addition, about 20 Russian soldiers were killed or wounded.

Su-27 and Su-34 front-line bombers were based at the airfield. It is precisely such aircraft that the enemy uses to drop guided aerial bombs on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ukrainian front-line cities.

Previously, OSINT researcher MT Anderson wrote that on April 4, 24 Su-34 fighters and three Su-35 aircraft were located at the air base in Morozovsk, which dropped guided aerial bombs on Ukrainian positions.

Overnight on April 4-5, explosions were heard there.

Photo: MT Anderson/X

In September 2023, it became known that Russia had begun placing tires on the Tu-95MS at Engels, hoping that they would protect them from Ukrainian kamikaze drones, or munitions-dropping drones, as was the case in the attack on the Pskov airfield.

At the beginning of 2023, after the first attacks on the Engels airfield, protective barriers appeared there.

At the beginning of fall, Ukraine's Defense Intelligence admitted that the Engels and Diagilevo airfields were attacked by old Soviet Tu-141 "Stryzh" drones.