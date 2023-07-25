Servant of the People MP spooted in Maldives. Checks, suspension of membership initiated

MP and deputy head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Yuriy Aristov was spotted at a resort in the Maldives, according to a journalistic investigation. The head of the Servant of the People faction in the parliament, David Arakhamia, announced that he would initiate the issue of suspending Aristov's membership in the faction.

In addition, he requests all documents related to official trips, currently "all information" is being checked.

Arakhamia promised that if the reports were confirmed, he would demand the "immediate" removal of Aristov from the committee and his resignation from parliament.

On July 25, Slidstvo.info journalists published an investigation, according to which Aristov was seen in a 5-star hotel in the Maldives in mid-July.

In January, MP Mykola Tyshchenko was expelled from the Servant of the People faction after a scandalous trip to Thailand.

At the end of June, European Solidarity MP Serhiy Alekseiev was accused of fraud.

