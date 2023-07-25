Opposition Platform MP Ponomaryov taken into custody without bail

Oleksandr Ponomaryov, an MP from the Opposition Platform party now banned in Ukraine, who is suspected of treason, was handed down a preventive measure — two months in custody without bail, reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

On Monday, Ponomaryov was charged with treason.

According to the Security Service, from February 2022 to the beginning of 2023, the lawmaker was in occupied Berdyansk and during this time he cooperated with the Russian occupation administration.

According to the SBU and the State Bureau of Investigation, enterprises affiliated with Ponomaryov in the occupied territory supplied fuel and lubricants for military equipment of the Russian Federation and provided equipment for constructing enemy fortifications.

In 2021, journalists of the Radio Liberty investigative project "Skhemy" established that Ponomaryov held a Russian passport. According to their data, he was first issued a document of a Russian citizen in 2003 in the Rybnev district of Ryazan Oblast on the basis of "exchange". Ponomaryov could not explain the purpose of applying for Russian citizenship at the time, stating that he "never used that passport."

On March 20, 2022, due to the Russian invasion, the National Security and Defense Council suspended the activities of pro-Russian parties, in particular Opposition Platform – For Life.

In September of the same year, the Opposition Platform was banned by the court for good.

