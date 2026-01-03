National security advisors from European countries have arrived in Kyiv – photos

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council met a foreign delegation at the capital's railway station, which arrived for a meeting of the "coalition of the willing"

Arrival of officials (Photo: Rustem Umerov's Telegram channel)

On Saturday, January 3, national security advisors from European countries arrived in Kyiv to participate in negotiations on resolving Russia's war against Ukraine. This was reported by reported Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov.

Umerov personally met the officials. According to him, representatives from Germany, Great Britain, France, Italy, Spain, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Finland, Canada, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark will participate in the meetings.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council added that representatives of NATO, the European Council, and the European Commission will also join the discussions.

"A busy workday lies ahead: security and economic issues, working with framework documents, and coordinating further steps with partners," he clarified.

Photo: Rustem Umerov's Telegram channel

