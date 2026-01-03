National security advisors from European countries have arrived in Kyiv – photos

National security advisors from European countries have arrived in Kyiv – photossupplemented
On Saturday, January 3, national security advisors from European countries arrived in Kyiv to participate in negotiations on resolving Russia's war against Ukraine. This was reported by reported Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov.
Umerov personally met the officials. According to him, representatives from Germany, Great Britain, France, Italy, Spain, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Finland, Canada, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark will participate in the meetings.
The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council added that representatives of NATO, the European Council, and the European Commission will also join the discussions.
"A busy workday lies ahead: security and economic issues, working with framework documents, and coordinating further steps with partners," he clarified.
- At the end of December, Zelenskyy stated that on January 3rd scheduled meeting in Ukraine with national security advisors from the countries of the "coalition of the willing."
- Later, Umerov clarified that will take part in the negotiations representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council. American partners will join online.
