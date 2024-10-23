NATO chief calls unconfirmed involvement of North Korean troops in Ukraine 'significant escalation'

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that confirmation of the deployment of North Korean soldiers is expected next week

Mark Rutte (Photo: nato.int)

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warned that Russia's deployment of North Korean troops to fight against Ukraine would significantly escalate the conflict, although he noted that there is currently no official confirmation of such plans, Rutte said during a meeting with Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal on Tuesday.

"That would really be important, a significant escalation. So at this moment, I cannot confirm it. Other than that we will get the latest update from South Korea earlier next week," Rutte said.

On October 21, Rutte announced on his X page that he had spoken with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol about the close partnership between South Korea and NATO, as well as Russia's cooperation with North Korea.

During the meeting with the Estonian prime minister, Rutte revealed details of this conversation and noted that South Korea will send experts to brief the North Atlantic Council at the beginning of next week. After this briefing, it will become clear whether North Korea is supporting Russia in the war against Ukraine, Rutte said.

On October 20, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin also stated that he could not confirm the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine.

On October 21, South Korea summoned the Russian ambassador and demanded the withdrawal of North Korean soldiers and their non-participation in the war with Ukraine. The Russian side did not agree with Seoul's arguments.

On October 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Russia might be preparing two brigades of North Korean soldiers, each consisting of 6,000 personnel, for the war against Ukraine. Zelenskyy also noted that allies are cautiously commenting on this topic, and Russia is being cautious to avoid a harsh reaction from China.

Later that day, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that Russia might send the first North Korean soldiers to Kursk Oblast as early as October 23.

The South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that South Korea might provide Ukraine with weapons for offensive and defensive operations in light of the potential involvement of North Korean soldiers in Ukraine. Additionally, the possibility of sending experts to monitor the situation is being discussed.