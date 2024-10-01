NATO chief Rutte backs Ukraine's right to strike inside Russia, but allies to decide independently

"It depends not on me, but on individual allies, their relations with Ukraine," said the new NATO Secretary General

Mark Rutte (Photo: EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET)

New NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has expressed support for Ukraine's right to self-defense, including long-range strikes on Russian soil, but emphasized that decisions must be made by individual allies, according to a briefing on his inauguration.

"Ukraine has the right to self-defense. As we know, there is international law, and according to international law, this right does not end at the border. Therefore, supporting Ukraine's right to self-defense means that they can also strike legitimate targets on the territory of the aggressor," Rutte stated.

Asked whether NATO supports long-range strikes on the aggressor state, he said, "This does not depend on me, but on individual allies and their relations with Ukraine."

Rutte noted that these are "important debates."

On June 26, NATO ambassadors officially approved Rutte as Stoltenberg's successor.

On October 1, Rutte stated that his priority as the new NATO secretary general would be Ukraine.

That same day, Stoltenberg officially handed over the powers of the secretary general of the Alliance to Rutte.