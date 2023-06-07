NATO should develop security guarantees for Ukraine before its accession - Stoltenberg

NATO should discuss what security guarantees the Alliance can offer Ukraine after the end of the war with Russia, stated NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Reuters reports.

Subscribe to LIGA.net in English on Twitter

After Ukraine repels the Russian invasion, NATO will need to take a series of actions to prevent Russia from simply resuming hostilities in one form or another, Stoltenberg said.

At the same time, the agency reports, Stoltenberg emphasized that, in accordance with Article 5 of its charter, NATO will provide a full set of security guarantees provided by the organization only for full-fledged members of the Alliance.

On May 18, Stoltenberg said that he expects the countries of the Alliance to agree on a multi-year strategic program of assistance to Ukraine.

On May 9, Stoltenberg announced that all NATO member states had reached an agreement on three points regarding Ukraine's accession to the Alliance.

On June 1, media reported that France is insisting that Ukraine receive a clear plan to join NATO as soon as possible, while Germany is calling for caution while the war continues.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.