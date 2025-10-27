NATO drones test starts in Latvia

The DiBaX Alliance experiment will run from October 27 to November 7, during which the latest technological innovations will be demonstrated and evaluated

A Latvian soldier (Illustrative photo: Latvian Ministry of Defense)

The Alliance's largest experiment to date in research and testing of new defense technologies will take place in Latvia and virtually in some other NATO member states. This was reported by the Latvian Ministry of Defense in a commentary to the national news agency LETA, reports Delfi media.

The event, called the Digital Backbone Experiment (DiBaX), will run from October 27 to November 7 at the Adazhi military base near the capital Riga.

During the experiment, flights of drones of various types and sizes are planned in Latvia, including the Estonian border area.

Local residents are urged not to worry when they see a UAV and to follow the information on social media.

"This year, the experiment will focus on the use of unmanned systems in difficult operating conditions, as well as the application of artificial intelligence to target identification and situational awareness tasks," the publication says.

Defense minister Andris Sprūds noted that DiBaX is the only military technology experiment of this scale that NATO has been conducting in Latvia for four years.

"During DiBaX, the latest technological innovations will be demonstrated and evaluated, testing the possibility of their integration in real-world operational environments, with the aim of strengthening the interoperability and effectiveness of allied forces," the media reports.