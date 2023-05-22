NATO to offer Ukraine Israeli security model prior to joining the Alliance – WSJ

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Polish President Andrzej Duda and other political figures revealed that Western allies are prepared to extend a security model akin to Israel's to Ukraine until its formal inclusion in NATO. This assurance comes amidst Ukraine's ongoing efforts to join the alliance, with the intent to bolster its security in the interim period.

It is noted that such a model will facilitate the transfer of weapons and advanced technologies to Ukraine and will be a step on the way to its future membership in NATO.

According to Western officials interviewed by journalists, an agreement with Ukraine on the Israeli model could change the course of the war with Russia. A representative of the White House said that the discussion of the Israeli model "will help to solve the main security issues of Ukraine."

"The discussion on this issue is ongoing right now. Russia must understand today that Ukraine has received security guarantees, and that they will not end with time or because of Western fatigue," Duda added.

The former head of NATO's policy planning department, Fabrice Pothier, said that the United States will act as the main guarantor of security measures for Ukraine.

In addition to the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and France are planning to join the treaty. According to journalists, the leaders of Germany and France generally agree with the plan.

"The agreement must be binding enough to be credible, otherwise Russia will not take it seriously, and the agreement will not be able to stop it and prevent another war," he said.

The security agreement is expected to be signed after July's NATO summit in Vilnius, officials familiar with the negotiations told the WSJ.

REFERENCE . Israel is not part of NATO, and the members of the Alliance, in particular the United States, are not obliged to help the country in the war. For decades, Israel has maintained a special relationship with the US, remaining Washington's most reliable partner in the Middle East and the largest recipient of US foreign aid since World War II.

On February 19, 2023, the British Prime Minister said that NATO should develop security guarantees for Ukraine before the Alliance's July summit.

On April 24, the European Union advocated security guarantees for Ukraine, pledging "not to allow it to become a gray zone."

