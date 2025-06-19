NBC News: Israel's Iron Dome intercepted only 65% of Iranian missiles – they fly faster and more accurately

Israeli air defense system ''Iron Dome'' (Photo: EPA-EFE / ATEF SAFADI)

Only 65% of the missiles launched by Iran in the past 24 hours have been intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome air defense system, compared with nearly 90% the day before, a senior Israeli intelligence official told NBC News.

According to a former senior Israeli intelligence official who continues to receive daily government briefings, Iran still possesses "very advanced missiles" and is actively using them.

He noted that the missiles launched in the last 24 hours were much faster, which reduced the response time of air defense systems.

"Until yesterday, we received warnings 10-11 minutes before the missiles fell. Today it was only six-seven minutes. This means that the missiles are much faster than before," the source said.

In addition, Iranian missiles, according to him, are equipped with a navigation system for the final phase of the attack, which ensures high accuracy of hits.

"This makes it possible to strike precisely at selected targets – for example, today a hospital in Beersheba was attacked ," he added.

The interlocutor also added that despite the losses suffered by the Iranian regime after Israel's surprise attack last week, the country still has significant missile arsenals capable of providing sustained retaliatory strikes.

He added that Iran is pursuing a strategy of "strategic patience."

The official also warned that Israel and other countries in the region should not underestimate Iran's ability to engage in armed confrontation.

"Some have already rushed to write off the regime, but this is premature. Iran has the determination and capabilities to continue its attacks, and we should be careful with talk about its 'inevitable collapse' – this does not correspond to reality," the interlocutor concluded.