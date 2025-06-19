Iran used cluster ballistic missiles against Israel – photo

One of the submunitions hit a house, causing some damage equivalent to a small rocket explosion.

Iranian missile launch (Illustrative photo: Tehran State Resources)

Iran has launched at least one ballistic missile with a cluster warhead in an attack on central Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Rear Admiral's Command said, The Times of Israel reports.

According to the military, the warhead of such an Iranian missile splits during its fall at an altitude of about seven kilometers, chaotically scattering 20 smaller munitions on the ground in a radius of ~8 km.

One of these munitions hit a house in the town of Azor, causing some damage equivalent to the explosion of a small rocket, the IDF said.

The army notes that such missiles pose a threat to a much larger area than other Iranian ballistic warheads, but the explosion from each cluster bomb is much smaller.

The military warns Israelis not to approach any missile remains they may find on the ground, as they are dangerous and could explode, and calls on them to immediately report any such finds to the authorities.

