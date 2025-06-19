Iran fires missile at Beersheba hospital in Israel – video

More than 60 people were previously reported injured in an Iranian attack on several areas of Israel.

The aftermath of the attack on the hospital in Beersheba (Photo: @Mdais)

On the morning of June 19, Iran fired about 30 ballistic missiles at Israel. The hits were recorded in the center and south of the country. In particular, the Soroka Hospital in Beersheba was damaged. There were no initial reports of casualties, but over 60 people were injured to varying degrees.

The Israel Defense Forces estimated that Iran fired about 30 ballistic missiles at Israel in the morning attack.

The rockets hit the Soroka Hospital in Beersheba in southern Israel, as well as buildings in Holon and Ramat Gan in central Israel.

According to the Magen David Adom rescue service, at least 65 people were injured in the rocket attacks on Israel, most of them in the center of the country.

Three people were seriously injured, two moderately injured. Another 42 people have minor shrapnel or blast injuries, and 18 people were injured on the way to shelter.

The Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba reported that the rocket strike damaged the medical complex in several locations, in particular, significantly damaging the old surgical building, The Times of Israel reports.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to respond to another Iranian attack on civilians.

"For the civilians in the center of the country, we will exact the full price from the tyrants in Tehran," he wrote.

Photo: Magen David Adom

MDA Update: Following missile strikes across Israel, 3 seriously injured, 2 moderately injured, 42 with shrapnel/blast injuries, and 18 hurt on route to shelters. MDA teams continue to search affected areas. pic.twitter.com/hW4lApi9ii — Magen David Adom (@Mdais) June 19, 2025