Ukraine’s president hopes S.Korea will help with air defence systems

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked South Korea to provide Kyiv with defensive weapons, including anti-aircraft missile systems, to protect against Russian air attacks.

Subscribe to LIGA.net in English on Twitter

While being one of biggest arms exporters globally, Seoul has been wary of providing military assistance to Ukraine, unwilling to openly antagonise Russia.

"We are aware that there are several restrictions on arms support. However, I believe that Korean principles should not be applied to defence systems and equipment for the protection of energy systems," Mr Zelenskyy told the South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo.

He stressed that air defence systems are "purely defence equipment, not weapons".

"To rebuild Ukraine, a 'sky shield' must exist. We sincerely hope that Korea will support us in this field."

In an interview, Mr Zelenskyy also thanked South Korea for pledging to send demining equipment and humanitarian aid to Ukraine totalling about USD 230 million.

Last month, South Korean President Yun Suk-yeol spoke for the first time about possible military assistance to Ukraine.

Media reports suggest Seoul may have secretly been supplying Kyiv with ammunition via an arrangement with the United States.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.