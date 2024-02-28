Unrecognized Transnistria asks Russia to "protect" it from Moldova

LIGA.net is seeking comment from the HUR, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Photo: social networks

The "deputies" of the unrecognized Transnistria at today's congress appealed to Russia to "protect" it from Moldova, as was reported by the Moldovan publication News Maker as well as published by several Telegram channels.

In particular, the "text of the decision" states that more than 220,000 Russians live in Transnistria, the occupied part of Moldova and that Russia is allegedly a guarantor and mediator in the negotiation process.

The propagandists also appealed to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the European Parliament, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres with a call to "influence the leadership of Moldova to return to adequate dialogue and stop violating the rights and freedoms of the residents of Transnistria."

Moldova has allegedly launched an "economic war" against the unrecognized "PMR," according to the statement of local deputies. In particular, they accused Chisinau of "deliberately blocking negotiations with Tiraspol."

Spokesperson for the Moldovan Foreign Ministry Daniel Voda called the so-called congress "another campaign planned by the Kremlin."

LIGA.net has reached out to representatives of the defense and intelligence services. On February 22, the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) denied plans for today's appeal to the Russian Federation.