Netanyahu did not deny Zelenskyy visit, but asked to come later, Ukraine's FM Kuleba says

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu did not refuse a visit to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but asked him to come later, announced the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba in an interview with the France 24 channel.

The offer of a solidarity visit was supposedly not rejected by Jerusalem.

"Israel requested to hold this visit at a later stage," Kuleba said.

He noted that Russia supports Hamas and is trying to divert the world's attention from Ukraine with the escalation in Israel.

The diplomat noted that before the attack on Israel, an intensification of Russian propaganda in the Arabic language was observed in Ukraine, as well as the movement of Russian satellites closer to the Middle East.

"But the most important thing is that Russia is trying to change the whole story about the war in Ukraine. Politically, Russia really benefits from the war in the Middle East," the foreign minister concluded.

Western leaders, including US President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, have said that Russia and Hamas seek to destroy "neighboring democracies".

At the beginning of the year, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will not allow a full-scale Third World War.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov believes that the war in Israel is not the last thing that will shake the world in the near future.

