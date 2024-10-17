Netherlands allocates €271M for artillery shells to Ukraine

The Dutch Prime Minister noted that deliveries are expected in 2025

Dick Schoof (Photo via his X page)

The Netherlands is allocating €271 million ($293 million) for artillery shells to support Ukraine, as announced by Prime Minister Dick Schoof.

This funding is part of an initiative started in 2023 by Denmark, the Czech Republic, and the Netherlands to supply ammunition to Ukraine. The Prime Minister stated that the countries aim to provide more large-caliber artillery shells.

According to Schoof, the funds will be used to deliver artillery shells to Ukraine in 2025. He hopes this will encourage the European defense industry to expand production.

On October 12, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said that funding for military assistance to Ukraine would not be reduced. He stated that a total of €10.4 billion ($11.3 billion) has been allocated, with around €4 billion spent as of early October. Another €6 billion remains in reserve for future support.

The U.S. also announced a new aid package on October 16, worth $425 million, which includes enhanced air defense and other military support.