Norway to deliver F-16 jets to Ukraine soon – Umerov

Six fighter jets are expected, but no specific delivery dates were given

Rustem Umerov (Photo via his Facebook page)

Ukraine will receive six F-16 fighter jets from Norway soon, according to Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

"A separate focus was on the aviation component, specifically enhancing our capabilities with F-16 fighters. Norway will continue its support and will provide Ukraine with six aircraft in the near future," he wrote on Facebook.

During the Ukraine-NATO Council meeting in Brussels on October 17, Umerov held talks with Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram. The Ukrainian minister briefed his counterpart on the situation at the front and discussed the needs of the Defense Forces, including long-range weaponry. Umerov stated that specific agreements were reached on enhancing Ukraine's air defense.

He also invited Norway to join the "Danish model," which allows Ukrainian defense enterprises to receive direct funding from allies. Umerov hinted at "new announcements" coming soon but did not provide further details.