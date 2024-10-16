US provides $425 million military aid package to Ukraine: full list of weapons

Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

On Wednesday, October 16, the United States announced a $425 million military aid package for Ukraine, which focuses on strengthening air defense, according to the White House and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The White House reported that US President Joe Biden held a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart, during which he announced the new $425 million aid package for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The package includes air defense systems, air-to-ground munitions, armored vehicles, and "critical ammunition."

The White House also confirmed that, in the coming months, Ukraine will receive additional weaponry from the US, including hundreds of missiles for air defense systems, dozens of tactical air defense units, more artillery systems, a substantial amount of ammunition, hundreds of armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles, as well as thousands of armored vehicles to support the Ukrainian forces.

Following the talks with Biden, Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to him, both parties in Congress, and the American people for the new package, which includes "new air defense systems and long-range weaponry."

The President added that he proposed exploring joint weapons production and discussed with the American leader the importance of additional training for Ukrainian troops.

Update at 10:10 PM Kyiv time: The Pentagon reported that this package marks the 67th tranche provided to Ukraine since 2021. It is being supplied under the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), which allows weapons to be sent directly from US stockpiles, and includes:

→ Additional ammunition for NASAMS;

→ RIM-7 missiles and support for air defense;

→ Stinger anti-aircraft missiles;

→ Ammunition for HIMARS systems;

→ Air-to-ground munitions;

→ Artillery shells;

→ TOW (Tube-launched, Optically-tracked, Wire-guided) missiles;

→ Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;

→ High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs);

→ Small arms and ammunition;

→ Grenades, thermal imagers, and training equipment;

→ Demolitions equipment and munitions;

→ Spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation.