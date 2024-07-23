New ultimatum: Hungary to block €6.5 billion EU arms fund while Lukoil under sanctions

Péter Szijjártó (Photo: Péter Szijjártó's Facebook)

Hungary will continue to block €6.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine under the European Peace Facility until Kyiv again allows Lukoil to transport oil, as was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó in an interview with ATV Hírado.

Szijjártó says that the association agreement between the European Union and Ukraine clearly states that "Ukraine cannot fully or partially interrupt the transit of energy carriers through its territory to EU countries."

He believes the European Commission "will find it difficult to deny reality." Szijjártó emphasized that "until this issue is resolved by Ukraine, everyone should forget about paying €6.5 billion in compensation for arms supplies from the European Peace Facility."

"Because how would it look to pay €6.5 billion, which we contribute to, while Ukraine threatens our energy security?" he added.

MP from the Servant of the People party Oleksandr Merezhko, in a comment to LIGA.net, stated that such an ultimatum to a country that is a victim of genocide is evidence that Hungary puts its interests above international law and European solidarity.

"Russian oil is more important for Hungary than European values. Moreover, Hungary ignores the fact that the untimely provision of military assistance to Ukraine due to Hungary's blockade may lead to human casualties. This is deeply immoral," he said.

Merezhko hopes that the EU will find mechanisms to prevent Hungary from blocking aid to Ukraine.

He also noted that the danger lies in Russia using oil as a weapon. Therefore, in his opinion, "it is possible that Russia is using Hungary's dependence on Russian oil for its own purposes."