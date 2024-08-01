New wreckage of Russian drones discovered in Romania after attack on Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that "standard operating procedures for such situations" had been implemented

Fragments of a Russian drone were found in Romania. They were discovered in Ceatalchioi District of Tulcea County, reported the Romanian Ministry of Defense.

"On Wednesday, July 31, drone fragments were also confirmed in the area of Ceatalchioi, Tulcea County," the Romanian ministry said in a statement.

The department said that "exploratory actions" were carried out at places where fragments of drones could have fallen on the Romanian bank of the Danube as a result of Russian attacks "against certain civilian targets and port infrastructure in Ukraine" last week.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that "standard operating procedures for such situations" had been implemented.

The Romanian side noted that all the places where the fragments of the drones were found are located outside the population centers, and no people or infrastructure elements were harmed.

On July 26, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania summoned the Chargé d'affaires of the Russian Embassy due to the discovery of Shahed drone fragments in Tulcea County after the attack on Ukraine.

On July 24, the Russians attacked Odesa Oblast with Shaheds, in particular the city of Izmail. At that time, the monitoring channels stated that the drone allegedly "missed" and hit the village of Plauru on the Romanian bank of the Danube.

The Ministry of Defense of Romania said that during the Russian attack on July 24, the country scrambled F-16 fighter jets.

On July 25, Ukrainian air defense shot down 25 Shahed UAVs , three more were lost in location after crossing the state border with Romania.

The Romanian military was sent to survey the Danube bank after the Russian drone attack.

On July 25, Romania officially confirmed the fall of fragments of Russian drones on the territory of the country and expressed "condemnation".

On the same day, an anonymous official of the Alliance stated that NATO has no evidence that the Russian drones deliberately flew into the territory of Romania, but this indicates "irresponsible and potentially dangerous" actions.